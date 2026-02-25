Namaz offered inside Malegaon Municipal Corporation electricity office, video goes viral; BJP seeks action

Malegaon:

A controversial incident from Malegaon has triggered widespread debate after a video showing namaz being offered inside the electricity department of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation went viral on social media. The incident has drawn sharp reactions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding action.

Why was Nazam offered inside govt office?

The episode is linked to a long-standing electricity problem in one of the city's wards. Local residents alleged that despite repeated complaints and written representations to the Municipal Corporation, the power issue remained unresolved.

To press their demand, residents of the affected ward, led by Lukman Kamal, president of the Malegaon Lok Sangharsh Samiti, staged a protest at the Municipal Corporation's electricity department office.

As the protest coincided with the holy month of Ramadan and the scheduled time for Asr prayers, the protesters offered namaz in congregation inside the electricity department office.

The video of the prayer being offered at the government office quickly spread online, sparking intense discussion across the city. While some residents have described the act as a peaceful and unavoidable form of protest, others have raised questions over the appropriateness of offering namaz inside a government office.

Explaining the circumstances, Lukman Kamal said they were called to the Municipal Corporation office at 3 pm but were made to wait for officials who never arrived. "We were told they were in a meeting, but no one came. Meanwhile, it was time for the Asr prayer. If we had left, the office would have been closed and we would not have got electricity the next day. That is why we offered Asr prayer inside the electricity department office," he said.

Kirit Somaiya demands action

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that some government employees performed namaz inside the Malegaon Municipal Corporation office and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action. A letter has been sent to the Chief Minister and officials to register an FIR against all those involved and suspend the employees.

"Malegaon Government Office Namaz. Some government employees performed namaz inside the Malegaon Municipal Corporation office. They also uploaded a video of it on social media. Officials have confirmed this illegal conduct. I have requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action," Somaiya said in a post on X.

