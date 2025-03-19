Nagpur violence: CM Fadnavis vows strict action, says 'will dig out culprits even from the grave' Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured strict action against those responsible for the recent Nagpur violence, stating, "We will dig out culprits even from the grave." He dismissed rumours about religious texts being burned and emphasised that Nagpur has remained peaceful since 1992.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the state Assembly on Wednesday, responding to questions regarding the law and order situation and the recent violence in Nagpur. Clarifying the administration’s stance, he assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

'No difference in my statement and CP's'

CM Fadnavis reiterated that the Commissioner of Police (CP) had stated that investigations were ongoing and no final conclusions had been drawn yet. "There is no difference between my statement and that of the CP," he asserted.

'Will dig out culprits even from the grave'

Taking a tough stance against those involved in the violence, Fadnavis said, "Whoever carried out the attack, we will dig them out even from the grave and take action."

'Nagpur remains peaceful, no riots since 1992'

Emphasising that Nagpur has remained peaceful for decades, the CM said, "There have been no communal riots in Nagpur since 1992. Some people deliberately tried to incite violence this time."

'No religious texts were burned'

Dismissing rumours, Fadnavis clarified, "No religious texts were imported or burned. Deliberate misinformation was spread that a holy text had been set on fire."

Challenges in law and order, but committed to addressing them

Acknowledging the challenges in maintaining law and order, the CM said, "There are several challenges in ensuring law and order, but we are fully committed to tackling them."

The government has assured that strict action will be taken against those spreading false rumours and inciting violence. Meanwhile, Nagpur remains calm as investigations continue.

