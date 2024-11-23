Sakoli Election Results LIVE updates: Nana Patole leads as per early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check Sakoli Election Results Live Updates

Sakoli Assembly Election Results Live: Congress leader Nana Patole is leading on Sakoli seat as per early trends. The counting of votes started at 8 AM amid tight security. In 2019, Nanabhau Patole of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr Parinay Ramesh Fuke of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6240 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Dr Prashant Yadavrao Padole won from Bhandara - Gondiya Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 37380 votes by defeating Sunil Baburao Mendhe of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Know all about Sakoli Assembly constituency

The Sakoli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 62 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Sakoli Assembly constituency comes under the Bhandara - Gondiya Lok sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

Sakoli Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 226671 voters in the Sakoli assembly constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this 114744 were male and 111927were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 2051 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, there were 217906 voters in the Sakoli assembly constituency during the 2014 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 111294 were male and 106612 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1883 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Sakoli Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP: Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar

Congress: Nana Patole

Sakoli Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole won the seat with a margin of 6240 votes (2.75%). He was polled 95208 votes and defeated BJP candidate Dr Parinay Ramesh Fuke, who got 88968 votes. VBA candidate Sevakbhau Nirdhan Waghaye stood third with 34436 votes or 15.06 % vote share.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kashiwar Rajesh Lahanu won the seat. He was polled 80902 votes with a vote share of 36.95%. Congress candidate Sevakbhau Nirdhan Waghaye got 55413 votes with a vote share of 25.31 % and was the runner-up.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was seen in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 per cent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent. Thane recorded 49.76 per cent.

As per the data of the ECI, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 51.76 per cent, Nagpur 56.06 per cent, Aurangabad 60.83 per cent, Pune 54.09 per cent, Nashik 59.85 per cent, Satara 64.16 per cent, Dhule 59.75 per cent, Palghar 59.31 per cent, Ratnagiri 60.35 per cent, Nanded 55.88 per cent and Latur 61.43 per cent.

The voter turnout for the Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra was recorded at 53.78 per cent till 5 pm.