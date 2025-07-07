Nagpur Shocker: Wife and lover arrested for murdering paralysed husband over illicit affair A paralysed man, Chandrasen Ramtek, was suffocated to death by his wife Disha and her lover Asif in Nagpur, after they conspired to kill him following the discovery of their illicit affair.

Nagpur:

A shocking murder case has emerged from the Wathoda police station area, Nagpur, where a paralysed man was allegedly suffocated to death by his wife and her lover, who saw him as an obstacle to their illicit relationship. The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrasen Balkrishna Ramtek. His wife, Disha Ramtek, and her lover, Asif Raj Islam Ansari alias Raja Babu Tyre Wala, reportedly committed the crime by pressing a pillow over his nose and mouth. Police uncovered the details of the murder two days after the incident and have since arrested both Disha Ramtek and Asif Raj Islam Ansari.

Paralysed for a year and a half

Chandrasen Balkrishna Ramtek, who worked at a company, had been paralysed for approximately a year and a half, confining him to his home. He lived with his wife, a daughter, and two sons. With Chandrasen unable to earn, his wife Disha started a water plant at home. She also learned to drive and began selling water cans door-to-door. It was during this time that she befriended Asif.

Chandrasen grew suspicious of Disha's changed behaviour and eventually discovered her relationship with Asif. He began to reprimand Disha over their illicit affair.

Murdered after illicit relationship discovered

Subsequently, Disha and her lover Asif conspired to murder Chandrasen. According to their plan, they carried out the murder on the 4th July. While Chandrasen was asleep, Disha, with Asif's help, pressed a pillow over his nose, mouth, and throat, causing his death.

Chandrasen's body remained in the house for about two hours before his wife took him to a medical hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

However, during the post-mortem examination, police found evidence that Chandrasen had died due to suffocation from his mouth, nose, and cheeks being pressed.

When questioned rigorously by the police, Disha confessed to the crime. Following her confession, police arrested both Disha and the absconding Asif.