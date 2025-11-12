Nagpur Police bust Rs 20-crore international cyber fraud syndicate linked to China, Cambodia; 23 arrested Nagpur Police's crackdown has exposed a sprawling international cyber fraud ring operating across 21 Indian states. With 23 arrests, links to China and Cambodia and Rs 20 crore in illegal transactions uncovered, the investigation is still unfolding.

Nagpur:

In a major breakthrough, Nagpur Police have dismantled an international cyber fraud syndicate that allegedly duped people across 21 Indian states. The racket, with strong links to China and Cambodia, had been under the radar of multiple state police forces for several months. As per details, Nagpur Police arrested 23 accused, while a hunt is on for two others still absconding. According to Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravindra Singal, this operation is among the largest coordinated crackdowns on cyber financial fraud in recent years. Over Rs 20 crore in illegal cash transactions were routed through multiple fake accounts opened in the names of unsuspecting individuals.

Fraudsters used victims' documents to open bank accounts

The modus operandi of the gang was both sophisticated and deceptive. The accused approached daily wage workers and unemployed youth under the pretext of starting business partnerships. They won their trust and collected their Aadhaar and PAN details. Using these documents, they opened bank accounts in their names without their knowledge of any illegal transactions. These accounts were then used for large-scale money transfers linked to hawala, online gaming, cryptocurrency and betting operations. Account holders were paid small commissions ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 25,000 for unknowingly lending their identities.

Funds transferred abroad via Telegram network

The syndicate used Telegram and other encrypted communication platforms to coordinate their activities. Once money was received in these rented accounts, it was swiftly transferred abroad - mainly to Cambodia and China - through illegal channels. Police Commissioner Dr Singal revealed that one alert citizen from Gondia district approached the police after noticing Rs 1.73 crore deposited in his account. This tip-off led to the unraveling of the massive racket. The Nagpur Crime Branch then traced the entire network and seized a large number of mobile phones, SIM cards and Rs 54 lakh in cash.

Widespread Network and continuous movement

As per details, the accused frequently changed their hideouts every few days to evade detection. They operated from temporary locations across Maharashtra and other states. The gang’s footprint extended across 21 states, with 200 registered fraud cases nationwide. In Maharashtra alone, 25 FIRs have been filed in various districts. Police are now investigating how the gang managed to send Indian money overseas and are examining links to cryptocurrency exchanges and illegal payment gateways.

Key Facts:

Total accused: 28 (23 arrested, 2 absconding, 3 under probe)

28 (23 arrested, 2 absconding, 3 under probe) Money involved: Over Rs 20 crore

Over Rs 20 crore States affected: 21

21 Primary communication channel: Telegram app

Telegram app Items seized: Mobile phones, SIM cards, Rs 54 lakh cash

Mobile phones, SIM cards, Rs 54 lakh cash International links: China and Cambodia

Police Commissioner's statement

"This is one of the biggest inter-state and international cyber fraud cases cracked in India. The syndicate used Indian citizens’ identities for illegal money transfers abroad. We are coordinating with central agencies and cybercrime units to trace the remaining members," said Dr Ravindra Singal during a press briefing in Nagpur.

ALSO READ: Indians lost over Rs 22,845 crore to cyber fraud in 2024; incidents skyrocket by 206%: Government