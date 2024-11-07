Nagpur North Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nagpur North Assembly Elections 2024.

Nagpur North Assembly Election 2024: The Nagpur North Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 57 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Nagpur North Assembly constituency comes under the Nagpur Lok sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

In 2019, Dr Nitin Raut of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr. Milind Mane of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 20694 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nitin Gadkari won from Nagpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 137603 votes by defeating Vikas Thakare of the Indian National Congress.

Nagpur North Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 195267 voters in the Nagpur North constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this 103862 were male and 91403 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 575 postal votes were cast in the constituency

In 2014, there were 181249 voters in the Nagpur North constituency during the 2014 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 97081 were male and 84168 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 507 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Nagpur North Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Nagpur South West constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Nagpur North Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Nagpur North Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

INC: Nitin Raut

BJP: Milind Mane

Nagpur North Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Dr. Nitin Raut won the seat with a margin of 20694 votes (10.67%). He was polled 86821 votes and defeated BJP candidate Dr. Milind Mane, who got 66127 votes. BSP candidate Suresh Bhagwan Sakhare stood third with 23333 votes or 11.92% vote share.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dr. Milind Mane won the seat. He was polled 68905 votes with a vote share of 37.93%. BSP candidate Kishore Uttamrao Gajbhiye got 55187 votes with a vote share of 30.37% and was the runner-up.

Nagpur North Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

1967: PR Wasnik- Indian National Congress

1972: Daulatrao Ganvir- All India Forward Bloc

1978: Suryakant Dongre- Republican Party of India

1980: Suryakant Dongre- Republican Party of India

1985: Damuantibai Deshbhratar- Indian National Congress

1990: Upendra Shende- Republican Party of India

1995: Badhel Bhola Janglu- Bharatiya Janata Party

1999: Nitin Raut-Indian National Congress

2004: Nitin Raut-Indian National Congress

2009: Nitin Raut-Indian National Congress

2014: Milind Mane- Bharatiya Janata Party

2019: Nitin Raut- Indian National Congress

Nagpur North Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nagpur North Assembly constituency was 195771 or 50.99 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 181686 or 53.73 per cent.