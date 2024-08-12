Nagpur hit-and-run case: Man, wife and their child injured after speeding car rams parked vehicle from behind

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The car was damaged after the hit-and-run incident

A man, his wife and their child were injured in a hit-and-run incident in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The family members were in a parked vehicle when a speedy car hit from behind.

There were 5 persons in the car which rammed the parked vehicle. After the collision, the car could not move further. Subsequently, the accused fled the spot.

The police filed a hit-and-run case and initiated a probe into the matter.

All three were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital for treatment. When the car of the accused did not start, they fled leaving the injured person, his wife and their kid at the spot.