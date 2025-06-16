Nagpur ATM fraud busted: Metal strip used to trap cash, thieves retrieved it later | VIDEO This deceptive setup blocked the cash from being dispensed even after the transaction was completed. Once the customer left, assuming a technical glitch, the fraudsters would return and quietly retrieve the trapped cash.

In a shocking case of ATM fraud, a new method of cheating customers has surfaced from Maharashtra's Nagpur, exposing the cunning tactics of a local gang. The incident occurred at an ATM located at Wadi T-Point on Hingna Road, where miscreants installed a metal strip mimicking the machine's original cash dispensing outlet to trap users' money.

This deceptive setup blocked the cash from being dispensed even after the transaction was completed. Once the customer left, assuming a technical glitch, the fraudsters would return and quietly retrieve the trapped cash.

One such victim, Gunratna Prasad Dukre, narrated his experience. He had swiped his card, completed the transaction, and even received a debit alert on his phone. The machine made the usual sound of counting notes, but no cash came out. To his surprise, he could not see any open slot in the cash dispensing area, which raised his suspicion.

After waiting briefly and noticing something odd about the machine, Dukre immediately contacted the MIDC police. Responding quickly, the police arrived at the spot and found a cleverly attached metal plate covering the cash outlet. The metal piece was removed, confirming the fraud. Dukre later filed a formal complaint at the MIDC Police Station. The police have now begun a detailed investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the ATM kiosk to identify and nab the culprits.

Thieves uproot and steal entire ATM in Nagpur

Earlier in March this year, thieves uprooted an entire ATM machine and fled with it in Nagpur. The incident took place in the Khaparkheda area, and it was also captured on CCTV cameras. Reports suggested that the ATM contained lakhs of rupees, making it a high-stakes robbery.

Following the incident, the Khaparkheda Police had registered a case and launched an investigation to track down the culprits. In an attempt to erase all evidence, the thieves burned the CCTV cameras inside the ATM booth and sprayed black paint on the walls to avoid leaving any traces. However, one camera remained operational which captured the entire sequence of the crime.

