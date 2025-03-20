Uttar Pradesh: Police bust inter-state ATM fraud gang in Ballia, 4 arrested after encounter Police seized two country-made pistols, two live cartridges, two empty shells, 63 ATM cards of different banks, one Hyundai i20 car, and Rs 5,200 in cash from the accused.

Ballia district police busted an inter-state gang involved in ATM card fraud. As per the officials, four criminals from Bihar were arrested after an encounter. One of the accused got injured on his leg while trying to flee. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kripa Shankar told reporters that police received a tip-off on Wednesday that some suspicious individuals were travelling in a car on the road leading to the Pipa Bridge from Hridayachak Tiraha.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle for checking, four suspects got out of the car and tried to flee.

Accused confessed duping people

During the interrogation, the accused admitted to being part of a gang involved in ATM fraud. They targeted unsuspecting individuals, duped them into handing over their ATM cards, and then withdrew or transferred their money. As per the police, they also confessed of duping several people in Ballia and other districts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Delhi.

The stolen money was divided among the gang members.

All arrested members are from Bihar

During the chase, one of the criminals opened fire on the police team from an illegal firearm, prompting police to retaliate. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one accused was shot on his right leg before the police overpowered all four suspects and arrested them.

"The injured suspect -- Bachcha Lal Mahto (27) from East Champaran district in Bihar -- has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The other three have been identified as Saheb Kumar Mahto (32), Madan Mahto (37) and Lal Babu Mahto (38), all from Bihar," the officer said.

Police also seized two country-made pistols (.315 bore), two live cartridges, two empty shells, 63 ATM cards of different banks, one Hyundai i20 car, and Rs 5,200 in cash from the accused.

(PTI inputs)