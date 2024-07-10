Mumbai Worli Road Accident: Mihir Shah may be charged with drunk driving, say police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A damaged BMW car that was involved in a hit-and-run case, parked on the premises of Worli police station, in Mumbai. A woman was killed after the car rammed into a bike she was riding with her husband.

Mumbai Worli Road Accident: Mihir Shah who was arrested on Tuesday by Mumbai Police may be charged with drunk driving under new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mihir, 24, who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, was arrested from Virar near Mumbai, a senior police official said. Preliminary investigations showed that the luxury car driven by Mihir rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding a pillion. At the same time, her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

According to the initial investigation, Mihir Shah confessed to being behind the wheel when the incident happened and said he left before his father Rajesh Shah reached the spot. At present, the police have registered a case of Culpable Homicide in this case and at the initial stage the police are not considering imposing charges of drunk and drive in this case.

In a related development, the state Excise Department has sealed a bar in the Juhu area of Mumbai visited by Mihir and his friends on Saturday night, hours before he allegedly took the wheel of the car involved in the crash, an official said. The bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is yet to complete 24 years of age, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age of 25, he said. The action to seal the bar was taken on the orders of the district collector for violation of rules, the excise department official said.

CCTV footage

Chilling details of the accident emerged in CCTV footage produced by police in the court. The footage shows Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the BMW car for 1.5 kilometres before the car stopped. Mihir and Bidawat pulled the woman off the bonnet, placed her on the road, and swapped seats. While reversing the car, Bidawat ran over the victim before fleeing.