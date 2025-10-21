Mumbai weather: Rain lashes several regions, IMD issues short-term forecast | Check here The sudden rainfall during Laxmi Pujan, one of the key rituals of the ongoing Diwali festival, inconvenienced people out for shopping and street vendors. Several areas in Navi Mumbai also witnessed lightning and strong winds along with heavy rainfall, civic officials said.

Mumbai:

Unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of Mumbai city and the metropolitan region on Tuesday evening, coinciding with Laxmi Pujan, a key ritual of the ongoing Diwali festival. The sudden downpour inconvenienced shoppers and street vendors trying to buy festive items. Areas including Dadar, Bandra, Lalbaug, Powai, Byculla, Kurla and several others received moderate to heavy showers with gusty winds, causing disruptions across the city.

Navi Mumbai faces heavy rain

Mumbai and neighbouring areas had been experiencing increased humidity since morning. While the rain brought some relief from the heat, it created challenges for Diwali shoppers and shopkeepers. Several areas in Navi Mumbai, including Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, Seawoods, Sanpada, and Ghansoli, witnessed heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds, leaving roads partially waterlogged and slowing down traffic during peak hours.

Municipal teams on alert, IMD issues forecast

As per authorities, no major accidents or injuries were reported till late evening. However, municipal disaster management teams have been placed on high alert to deal with potential emergencies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a short-term forecast predicting light to moderate rain in Navi Mumbai and adjoining regions in the coming hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings regarding the impacts of ongoing rains. Expected hazards include uprooting of weak trees, localised inundation, water flow over low-lying roads and bridges, and the possibility of cloud-to-ground lightning during thunderstorms. The public has been advised to check traffic congestion before travelling, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, not take shelter under trees, and stay away from objects that conduct electricity to ensure safety.

Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall during Diwali festivities. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued heavy rainfall alerts for multiple districts across the state. The weather office stated that a Low Pressure Area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area, leading to widespread rains and thunderstorms in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)

