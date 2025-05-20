Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall till May 25, issues alert for Thane, Pune, Nasik Mumbai weather update: The IMD predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several regions of the state and issued an orange alert for areas including Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar, Kolhapur, and Satara districts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai:

Due to irregular weather pattern, Mumbai is bracing for heavy rains in the coming days. The IMD has indicated that a low-pressure system is likely to form near the Konkan coast and the Arabian Sea by May 22, which will bring widespread rainfall to the city and surrounding areas. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for other districts such as Thane, Pune, Nasik, Raigad, and Latur.

As per the latest updates from the IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form off the Konkan coast within the next 24 hours. Apart from this, a separate weather system is currently forming over the Bay of Bengal, near South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu. The weather office says this system is expected to move inland within the next 36 hours.

In the wake of these developments, the IMD has issued alert for widespread rainfall in the state from May 19 to 25, with Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Check temperature in different cities

As per the weather office, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 34.2 degrees Celsius and 26.6 degrees Celsius, with cloudy skies and humid weather.

The weather office predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several regions of the state and issued an orange alert for areas including Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar, Kolhapur, and Satara districts of Maharashtra. The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to be reported in Ratnagiri, and it will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Orange alert issued for Thane, Pune, Nasik

The weather office has issued orange alert for Thane, Pune, Nasik, Raigad, and Latur Districts. The IMD has also issued yellow alert for Mumbai and red alert for Ahmednagar, Solapur and Osmanabad districts on the possibility of moderate thunderstorms with an intense spell of rain.