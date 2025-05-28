Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts city likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today The IMD had on Monday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai ahead of its usual arrival date in June, as torrential downpours drenched most parts of the island city in the first half of the day.

Mumbai:

After being pummelled by heavy downpours at the start of the week, Mumbai is again slated to receive moderate to heavy rain across the city and suburbs today (May 28). There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the day. The minimum temperature for the day is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in June

India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in June, which is expected to keep maximum temperatures in check in most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

At a press conference, M Ravichandran, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said rainfall across the country during June is likely to be more than 108 per cent of the long-period average of 166.9 mm. "During June, most of the country is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. However, some southern parts of peninsular India and parts of northwest and northeast India may receive below-normal rain," he said.

Region-wise monsoon

The IMD said that above normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September) 2025.

Region wise, the southwest monsoon rainfall is projected to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106 per cent of Long Period Average), normal over Northwest India (92-108 per cent of Long Period Average) and below normal over Northeast India (<94% of LPA).><94 per cent of Long Period Average).

"During June to September 2025, normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country except some areas of Northwest and East India and many areas of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is very likely," IMD said in a statement.

The monsoon plays a critical role in India's agriculture-dependent economy, providing vital water for crops, replenishing reservoirs, and supporting drinking water and hydropower generation.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Mumbai under water: Why city ends up in flood-like situation every year during monsoon | Explained

Also Read: Maharashtra rains: Mumbai offices forced to close early, IMD issues red alert for Thane, Raigad