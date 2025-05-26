Maharashtra rains: Mumbai offices forced to close early, IMD issues red alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri Heavy rainfall and a red alert cause disruptions across Mumbai, with office closures, suspended metro services, delayed trains, and waterlogging in key areas.

Mumbai:

Due to heavy rainfall and a red alert, all offices in Mumbai have been given an early holiday today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that are expected to cause significant disruption across the city.

Metro services suspended due to flooding

As the rains intensified on Monday morning, the Mumbai Metro suspended services between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli after severe waterlogging inundated the underground station. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) confirmed that the flooding was caused by a collapse in the RCC water-retaining wall at the Acharya Atre Chowk station, which allowed water from an adjoining utility to flow into the under-construction station.

The incident has raised concerns about the metro's monsoon preparedness and the quality of construction in the underground corridors of the Colaba-BKC-Aarey JVLR metro line. The MMRC stated that the suspension was a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. However, services from Aarey JVLR to Worli remain unaffected and continue to operate as normal.

Videos shared on social media show waterlogging inside the station premises, including the platforms and ticketing bays. Some footage also shows water leaking along the escalators, while a portion of the false ceiling had collapsed, and machinery lay scattered. Metro Line 3, which is the city’s first fully underground metro line, is still under phased construction.

Impact on rail and flight services

The torrential rainfall disrupted suburban rail services, particularly on the Central Railway line. Waterlogging on tracks at Masjid, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga, and Badlapur stations caused delays in train movement during the morning rush hour. A Central Railway spokesperson confirmed that while trains were still operational, they were running at reduced speeds in several locations.

Meanwhile, Western Railway services were less affected, with no major waterlogging reported on its tracks. However, some passengers did experience minor delays.

Flight operations at Mumbai International Airport were also impacted due to thunderstorms. Air India issued a travel advisory urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airline stated that the rain and thunderstorms were severely affecting flight schedules.

Waterlogging and traffic snarls

The continuous downpour led to significant waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including King's Circle, Mantralaya, Dadar TT East, Parel TT, Kalachowki, and Chinchpokli. This resulted in slow-moving traffic, with severe disruptions reported on roads leading to major hubs like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST). The heavy rain also affected vehicle movement in key areas, causing long delays for commuters.

IMD's weather forecast

According to the IMD, Mumbai will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours. The department also predicted the possibility of thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. These weather conditions could worsen, especially in parts of the city and its suburbs. Civic officials have urged residents to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the downpour.

Highest rainfall recorded

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded the highest rainfall in the city at Nariman Point, with a staggering 104 mm of rain. Other areas like A Ward Office (86 mm) and Colaba Pumping Station (83 mm) also reported substantial rainfall.

Affected areas

The heavy rains and storm caused disruptions not only in transportation but also in daily life, with power outages and flooding becoming major concerns. Civic authorities are working to clear the waterlogged roads and restore normalcy as soon as possible.

The ongoing monsoon conditions in Mumbai have highlighted the city's vulnerability to sudden and extreme weather events, prompting officials to reassess flood management and infrastructure preparedness for future storms.