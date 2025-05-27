Mumbai under water again: Why city ends up in flood-like situation every year during monsoon | Explained Mumbai rains: According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Nariman Point recorded the highest rainfall at 252 mm between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm).

Mumbai:

Once again, Mumbai is under water. For the past few days, the city has been grappling with widespread waterlogging and disruption as the southwest monsoon arrived 16 days early this year, setting a new record for its earliest onset in decades. The incessant downpour has brought chaos to roads, railway tracks, and even recently inaugurated underground metro stations in Mumbai, raising critical questions about why the "Maximum City" continues to face flood-like situations with each heavy rainfall.

In 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded an average of 106 mm rainfall, while the western suburbs received 72 mm and the eastern suburbs 63 mm, the BMC said.

Lets check why this city is witnessing flood-like situation every year:

Low tides and high tides

The drainage of water in Mumbai is largely dependent on tides, and if heavy rains and high tides coincide, then the water is pumped out through pumping stations that have been built. Mumbaikars must be knowing that the city’s natural drainage and flow of water work only when the tide is low. During high tides, lock gates are used to stop the sea water from entering the city, and for this reason, it takes time to pump out all the water that is collected in low-lying areas.

Changing rainfall pattern in past years

It has been noticed that Mumbai's rainfall pattern has reported sharp changes over the last few years and that has led to more rain over a shorter period rather than being spread out all through the Monsoon season. The drains that are built in the city are not in a situation to cope up with heavy rainfall.

Poor pre-monsoon preparations

The pre-monsoon preparations in the city are extremely poor. The incomplete work of the drains leads to such flood-like situations in the city.

As the monsoon arrived early this year, the BMC said drainage cleaning operations have not been completed yet, leading to a flood-like situation in the city. Hence, pre-monsoon works are critical for Mumbai city, and the work schedule this year was interrupted with the early arrival of monsoons, officials said.