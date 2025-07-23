Mumbai weather update: IMD issues orange alert, high tide expected, lifeguards on standby Mumbai weather update: Following the high tide alert, lifeguards stationed at Mumbai’s beaches have been directed to stay on heightened alert. The advisory is part of precautionary measures to protect both residents and tourists, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone coastal zones.

Mumbai:

The authorities in Mumbai have issued a high tide alert for Wednesday (July 23), warning of waves reaching up to 4.37 meters (approximately 15 feet). The tidal peak is expected at 11:14 am, prompting precautionary measures along the city’s coastline.

Lifeguards ordered to stay alert

In light of the high tide warning, lifeguards deployed at various beaches have been instructed to remain on high alert. The warning aims to ensure the safety of residents and tourists, especially in low-lying or flood-prone coastal areas. Visitors have also been advised to avoid venturing too close to the sea during high tide hours.

Warning of orange alert issued in Mumbai

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and the Konkan region, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. In Mumbai’s western suburbs, intermittent rain has been falling continuously since the morning, raising concerns over waterlogging and potential disruption in daily life. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas. The Andheri subway has been closed to traffic due to waterlogging.

IMD issues weather update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai issued its latest weather update at 8:00 am today, forecasting a generally cloudy sky accompanied by heavy rain across the city and suburbs. The department also warned of occasional gusty winds, with speeds expected to reach 40–50 kmph in some areas.

In terms of rainfall, the city has recorded significant showers over the past 24 hours. From 8:00 am on July 22 to 8:00 am on July 23, the island city received 47.77 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs recorded 33.10 mm, and the western suburbs witnessed the highest at 53.92 mm. The IMD continues to monitor the situation and has advised residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging.

Overnight showers flood low-lying areas, disrupt traffic

Mumbai was hit by heavy overnight rainfall on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying parts of the city and suburbs. The Andheri subway in western Mumbai was shut due to water accumulation. Commuters faced significant delays, with slow-moving traffic reported on both the Eastern and Western Express Highways during peak morning hours. Some local train services were also slightly delayed, adding to the inconvenience.

Rainfall data and weather forecast

According to civic officials, Mumbai recorded the following rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am:

Island city: 23.45 mm

Eastern suburbs: 36.42 mm

Western suburbs: 50.02 mm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain, and warned of possible thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in isolated areas. High tides of 3.91 meters at 9:19 am and 3.38 meters at 8:37 pm were recorded, with a low tide of 2.28 meters expected at 3:03 pm, as per civic authorities.