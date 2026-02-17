Mumbai water metro to launch from December: Check routes, travel time and expected fares

New Delhi:

Mumbai is likely to see the rollout of its much-awaited Water Metro from December this year. Maharashtra Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said the project will begin in phases, starting with key routes inside the city before expanding to the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The ambitious project aims to ease road congestion by introducing battery-powered ferries along the city’s coastline. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected to be submitted by the end of February, after which final approvals will be taken.

Proposed routes across Mumbai and MMR

The state government has identified six to eight routes across the MMR for the water transport network, with two routes likely to be launched in the first phase. Within Mumbai city, the focus will be on high-traffic coastal stretches such as:

Nariman Point

Worli

Bandra

Juhu

Versova

The project will first connect key city points and later expand to adjoining districts in the metropolitan region. One of the major highlights is the proposed link from the Radio Club jetty near the Gateway of India to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Once operational, this water route is expected to take around 40 minutes, offering a faster alternative to road travel.

Travel time and service plan

The Water Metro will operate using modern electric ferries designed for urban commuting. These boats are expected to carry around 50 to 100 passengers per trip. The service is being planned as a time-saving and eco-friendly option. Officials believe it will significantly reduce pressure on Mumbai’s crowded roads and suburban rail network.

Expected ticket price and rules to travel

While final ticket prices will be announced after approvals, officials have indicated that fares will be kept affordable and comparable to AC local train or metro fares. The aim is to make the service attractive for daily commuters.

Basic travel rules are expected to include:

Valid ticket or digital pass mandatory before boarding

Entry through designated jetties only

Safety guidelines to be followed on board

Limited luggage allowance

Full details on fare structure and ticket booking will be announced closer to the launch date.

Modelled on Kochi’s successful water metro

Mumbai’s project is inspired by the water transport system developed by Kochi Metro Rail Limited in Kerala. The Kochi model uses battery-powered ferries to connect islands and mainland areas efficiently. By adopting a similar system, Mumbai hopes to promote cleaner transport, reduce fuel consumption, and cut carbon emissions.

A formal announcement is likely during the state budget presentation on March 6. The total estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1,200 crore.