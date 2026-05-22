Mumbai underground Metro services disrupted due to technical snag, second such incident in a month

Mumbai:

A busy Friday morning turned chaotic for thousands of commuters in Mumbai after a technical problem disrupted train operations on Metro Line 3, popularly known as the Aqua Line. The breakdown struck during peak office hours and brought underground services to a standstill for nearly 40 to 50 minutes which caused long queues and confusion across stations. This is the second major interruption on the 33.5-kilometre corridor.

Second major breakdown in a month

Earlier on May 6, the same line, which connects Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in the northern suburbs, faced a shutdown following a fire incident at the T2 Airport station. The fresh glitch only heightened concerns among passengers who depend on the underground corridor for daily travel.

Commuters allege lack of information

As trains stopped abruptly and platforms became packed, frustrated commuters said there were no clear announcements explaining the cause of the problem. Many complained on social media that they were left stranded inside trains and station areas without any updates about when the services would resume. The swelling crowd at platforms and concourse zones added to the discomfort, with commuters calling for better communication protocols.

MMRC confirms normal operations restored

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited later said that both upline and downline train movements were affected by an unspecified technical fault. In its statement, the corporation noted, "The fault has since been rectified, and normal train services restored". However, officials did not clarify the nature of the issue or the exact duration of the halt, leaving many questions unanswered.

Maharashtra CM inaugurates Mumbai Metro Lines 9, 2B

Earlier on April 7, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the first phases of Mumbai Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Kashigaon and Line 2B, which runs from Mandale to Chembur. With this, the financial capital of the country has six operational Metro lines. Fadnavis first inaugurated the first phase of Metro Line 9, flagging off a train from Dahisar East, and travelled to Kashigaon along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. The line connects the northern suburb of Dahisar with neighbouring Mira Bhayandar in Thane district.

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