Mumbai: Two dead, three injured after being hit by suburban train near Sandhurst station

At least two people were killed and three others were injured after they were hit by a suburban train near the Sandhurst railway station in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, said officials on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 7 pm between the Sandhurst and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway stations when suburban train service on Central Railway was disrupted following a protest by some railway officials.

The employees were protesting against a first information report (FIR) that was registered against two engineers in the June 9 Mumbra accident case when they were hit by a train, leaving at least four, including three women, injured.

The June 9 Mumbra accident case

The Mumbra incident, in which four persons died, occurred on June 9 when two trains, one headed to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, were passing each other at a sharp curve.

Some commuters on the footboard of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, as per police.

Following a probe, the Thane railway police booked a senior section engineer and a section engineer of Central Railway under section 125(a)(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Unions representing Central Railway's employees stopped suburban local train operations at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for nearly an hour on Thursday evening to oppose the FIR.

Train services resumed after senior officials assured the protesters they would pursue the matter with state authorities.

Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila told PTI the employees protesting at CSMT, where daily passenger footfall touches several lakhs, did not allow motormen and train managers to operate trains between 5.50 pm and 6.45 pm.

The protest caused overcrowding in trains during the evening rush hours.

(With PTI Inputs)