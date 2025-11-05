Mumbai: Monorail coach tilts during test run at Wadala depot | Video Mumbai: According to a fire brigade official, the accident occurred around 9:00 am, with two crew members safely rescued from the monorail. It took place during signalling trials designed to upgrade the monorail's operational safety and efficiency.​

Mumbai:

A monorail coach undergoing a test run at the Wadala depot in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 5) experienced a tilt and partially derailed, hitting a trackside structure, officials confirmed. Thankfully, the train was empty at the time, and no passengers were onboard during the incident.​

Rescue and aftermath

Two crew members present on the train were safely rescued, though the motorman sustained minor injuries and was promptly attended to at the site. The damaged monorail alignment caused some disruption, and officials including MMRDA staff and local police were dispatched to the scene to assess the situation.​

Cause of incident

Preliminary investigations pointed to a technical glitch originating from the track switch mechanism responsible for changing train alignment on the rails. This malfunction caused the train to tilt as it passed over the switch. The accident occurred during signalling trials designed to upgrade the monorail's operational safety and efficiency.​

Mumbai monorail incident

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) is currently undertaking advanced system trials and technological upgrades as part of its ongoing modernization efforts. During one such routine signalling trial at the Wadala depot, a minor incident involving a monorail train tilting occurred. Fortunately, the situation was swiftly controlled, and no injuries were reported among the two technical staff members, including the monorail operator, who were conducting the trial. The entire process took place in a fully protected and controlled environment, adhering strictly to all safety protocols to ensure personnel safety and operational security. This incident underscores MMMOCL's commitment to improving the monorail system while prioritizing safety during the upgrade procedures.

Context of monorail operations

Passenger services on Mumbai’s monorail had been suspended since September 20 due to recurring technical issues and ongoing system upgrades. The Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had earlier formed a committee to investigate frequent service disruptions, including incidents where passengers were stranded in stalled trains.​

Safety and monitoring

The incident has renewed attention on the safety protocols and maintenance of Mumbai’s monorail network. Authorities assured that stringent measures and thorough technical reviews are underway to prevent such occurrences in the future and to ensure passenger safety once services resume.​

Though no passengers were harmed in the recent Wadala monorail tilt, the event highlights the critical need for rigorous safety checks during upgrades. As rescue efforts concluded without major injuries, Mumbai’s monorail system continues working towards stabilisation and improved reliability for public transport users.​