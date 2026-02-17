Mumbai traffic advisory for Feb 17: Heavy vehicles banned on Western Express Highway; check routes to avoid

Mumbai:

Commuters in Mumbai’s western suburbs may face a long day on the roads this Tuesday. Heavy motor vehicles will not be allowed on the Western Express Highway for nearly 13 hours on 17 February 2026 due to high-level security arrangements. The restriction will remain in place from 8 AM to 9 PM on both sides of the highway, covering the stretch between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka. Trucks, trailers, and other heavy vehicles must avoid this route during these hours.

Cars and light motor vehicles can continue to use the highway, but traffic officials have warned that slow movement is likely.

Security tightened for Modi–Macron engagement

The traffic changes come ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders will attend the ‘India–France Year of Innovation’ programme at the iconic Gateway of India. The main event is scheduled for 17 February, while related activities are being held from 14 to 22 February.

Officials say the temporary ban on heavy vehicles is a routine step taken during VVIP visits to prevent traffic jams and ensure smooth movement of security convoys.

What exactly is restricted?

According to the traffic advisory:

Date: 17 February 2026

Time: 8 AM to 9 PM

Affected Route: Vakola Flyover to Dahisar Toll Naka

Vehicles Barred: Trucks, trailers, and all heavy motor vehicles

Light vehicles are allowed, but diversions and congestion may slow down travel.

Not all vehicles are affected. Ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vans, and government vehicles assigned for security duty will be allowed to move as usual.

Traffic officials have clarified that emergency services will operate without interruption.

South Mumbai to see road closures

The impact will not be limited to the highway. Several roads in Colaba and nearby areas will also face restrictions, especially around the Gateway of India. A key stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg near Regal Junction will remain closed to regular traffic. Motorists have been advised to use alternate roads such as:

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg

Mahakavi Bhushan Road

Boman Behram Road

Traffic diversions will also be in place near North Court and surrounding areas, particularly for vehicles heading toward the Radio Club side. Special traffic arrangements in South Mumbai will be active from 2 PM to 9 PM on the day of the main event.

The Western Express Highway is one of Mumbai’s busiest lifelines. Stretching over 25 kilometres, it connects Dahisar in the north to Bandra in the south. It links major suburbs like Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, and Borivali, and also provides access to the airport and key business districts. Any restriction on this route affects thousands of daily commuters, office-goers, school students, and airport travellers.

Advisory for commuters

Mumbai Traffic Police have urged residents to: