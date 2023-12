Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mumbai: A 56-year-old shopkeeper, Ghanshyam Aagri beaten his employee Pankaj Mandal to death for stealing garlic from the shop.

A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC and the shopkeeper has been arrested. The shopkeeper hails from Borivali.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police informed.

