Mumbai shocker: Teacher burns 8-year-old's hand over 'poor handwriting', arrested for child abuse

In a horrifying case of child abuse, a private tuition teacher in Mumbai's Malad area has been arrested for allegedly burning the hand of an eight-year-old boy as punishment for poor handwriting. The accused, identified as Rajshree Rathod, reportedly used a burning candle to inflict the injury, leaving the child’s hand severely scorched.

According to police sources, the child, a third-grade student at a Goregaon-based school, regularly attended tuition at the teacher’s residence in the JP Dex building, Malad. On the day of the incident, his sister had dropped him off at the class. Later in the evening, the teacher called the sister and asked her to pick him up.

When the sister arrived, she found her brother in tears, his right hand visibly burned. Upon questioning the teacher, Rajshree reportedly dismissed the injury as mere drama. However, once back home, the child tearfully revealed that the teacher had pressed his hand onto a burning candle because of his bad handwriting.

Medical treatment and police action

Shocked and distressed, the child's father rushed him to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali for treatment. He then filed a formal complaint at the Kurar Police Station. The police registered a case against the teacher under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for physical and mental cruelty towards a minor. Following a preliminary inquiry, the accused was arrested.

Teacher’s violent history

Preliminary findings also suggest that this was not an isolated incident. Locals and parents have alleged that Rajshree Rathod has a history of administering harsh and abusive punishments to children under her care.

Police statement and ongoing investigation

Mumbai Police have confirmed the arrest and stated that further investigation is underway. Statements from the child, his family, and other potential victims are being collected to determine the extent of the abuse.

Public reaction and child welfare concerns

The case has sparked widespread outrage across the city, with parents and child rights activists demanding strict legal action and calling for better regulation of private tutors and tuition centers. The incident raises serious concerns about the safety and psychological well-being of children outside formal school environments.

Images of the accused teacher and the child’s injuries have also been submitted as part of the case documentation.