Tuesday, December 24, 2024
     
Fire breaks out at singer Shaan's residential building in Mumbai

Massive fire breaks out at the residential building of singer Shaan in Mumbai. The fire engines were rushed to the spot and the dousing operation is underway.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Dec 24, 2024 6:07 IST, Updated : Dec 24, 2024 6:58 IST
A massive fire broke out at the residential building of famous Bollywood singer Shaan in Mumbai during the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the information, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were engaged in a dousing operation. So far no one is reported to have been injured in the incident. The visuals from the site showed plumes of smoke arising from the window of an apartment.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a scrap godown in a slum-dominated locality in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Monday evening, officials said. According to the information, the blaze erupted in the godown near the Ayyappa temple in Mandala locality at around 7 PM. 

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot soon after the fire was reported. The fire-fighting operation concluded after a few hours and no casualties were reported in the incident."There is no report of injuries," a Mumbai civic body official said, adding that four fire engines and other vehicles are conducting fire-fighting operations.

 

 

