Mumbai school gets bomb threat, police, explosive detection team reach spot

A school in Mumbai received a bomb threat email on Thursday which prompted an immediate security response to the institution. After receiving the information about a bomb being planted in the Global Ryan School of the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara region in Mumbai, police along with local law enforcement reached the spot.

The school premises are currently being investigated by the bomb squad and explosive detection personnel, the Mumbai Police said. However, the police haven’t been able to find anything yet.

(More details awaited)