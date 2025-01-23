Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai school gets bomb threat, police, explosive detection team reach spot

Mumbai school gets bomb threat, police, explosive detection team reach spot

The school premises are currently being investigated by the bomb squad and explosive detection personnel, the Mumbai Police said. However, the police haven’t been able to find anything yet.

Reported By : Rajesh Kumar Edited By : Abhirupa Kundu
Mumbai
Published : Jan 23, 2025 15:36 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 16:06 IST
bomb threat school mumbai police
Image Source : PTI Bomb Squad personnel.

A school in Mumbai received a bomb threat email on Thursday which prompted an immediate security response to the institution. After receiving the information about a bomb being planted in the Global Ryan School of the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara region in Mumbai, police along with local law enforcement reached the spot. 

The school premises are currently being investigated by the bomb squad and explosive detection personnel, the Mumbai Police said. However, the police haven’t been able to find anything yet. 

(More details awaited)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement