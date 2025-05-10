Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple bans coconuts, garlands, 'prasad' from May 11 amid India-Pakistan escalations Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple will temporarily ban coconuts, garlands, and 'prasad' from May 11, citing security concerns amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. The temple's management said the move follows police advisories highlighting potential security risks, nd the threat of poisoned offerings.

Mumbai:

The management of Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, has announced a temporary ban on coconuts, garlands, and 'prasad' from May 11, citing security concerns amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

The move comes as India remains on high alert following a series of cross-border drone intrusions and escalations along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). Defence sources have indicated increased retaliatory strikes in response to drone attacks, heightening concerns over potential soft-target attacks within major cities.

Sada Sarvankar, chairman of the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust and a former Shiv Sena MLA, said the decision was taken following consultations with senior police officials. "We receive several security advisories from the government and police. One concern raised was that coconuts, often offered to the deity, are difficult to screen using conventional security equipment, potentially posing a risk. Similarly, there is a fear that 'prasad' could be tampered with, making it a potential security hazard," Sarvankar said.

Temporary measure to ensure devotee safety

The temple, located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area, attracts thousands of devotees daily, making it a high-profile religious site. "Given the current security situation, we have decided to restrict these offerings as a precautionary measure," Sarvankar added.

The trust has also decided to strengthen its internal security by recruiting 20 retired armed forces personnel to enhance surveillance and response capabilities. "Safety of devotees is the shared responsibility of the police and the temple trust," Sarvankar said, emphasising the need for vigilance during this period.

Support for vendors and alternative offerings

Acknowledging the impact on local vendors, Sarvankar said the trust had consulted flower sellers around the temple, who requested a brief grace period to clear their existing stock, leading to the May 11 start date for the new restrictions. Additionally, the trust is exploring the possibility of providing flowers and 'durva' grass, considered sacred to Lord Ganesha, as alternative offerings for devotees during the restriction period.

The decision underscores the heightened security measures being adopted at sensitive public sites amid rising regional tensions, reflecting broader national efforts to prevent potential terror strikes.

(With PTI inputs)