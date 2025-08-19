Mumbai rains: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines partially suspended due to widespread waterlogging Mumbai rains: Mumbai local train services on Central Railways' Harbour and Main lines have been suspended due to widespread waterlogging in the city due to incessant rainfall.

Mumbai:

Train services on Mumbai local's Harbour and Main lines of the Central Railway were partially suspended on Tuesday amid continuous, incessant rainfall in Mumbai, which left the majority of the city inundated on Tuesday.

This was announced by the DRM of the Central Railways amid widespread waterlogging in Mumbai in a post on X.

Mumbai rains: Local train services suspended

"Due to heavy rains in the Mumbai region and waterlogging, Mainline train services between CSMT and Thane station are suspended until further notice. Shuttle services are running between Thane - Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara Station," the post read.

Harbour line services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla were suspended on Tuesday after a section of tracks was submerged following heavy rains, officials said.

Services on the main line between Kurla and Sion were also halted due to waterlogging on the tracks, they added.

A senior Central Railway official said harbour line operations were stopped from 11.20 am as nearly 12 inches of water had collected on the tracks after the nearby Mithi river overflowed.

Also read: Mumbai rains LIVE updates

Mumbai rains: Torrential downpour parlyses city

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, flooding several low-lying areas, disrupting road traffic and slowing down local train services, throwing normal life out of gear in the city and nearby regions.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that government and semi-government offices would remain shut for the day and urged private establishments to allow employees to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, the civic body said the closure was a precautionary step in view of the continuous downpour across the city and suburbs and the red alert issued by the IMD. The order covers all BMC and state-run offices, except those providing essential services.

Also Read: Govt offices closed, private firms asked to allow work-from-home amid heavy downpour