Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall lashes several parts of city | Video

Mumbai:

Several parts of Mumbai city received heavy rainfall on Saturday morning (May 17). The continuous and heavy rains over Mumbai are causing traffic jams and waterlogging, as it has been raining since morning in South Mumbai's Colaba, Marine Lines, Byculla, Parel, Lalbaug, Dadar, and Bandra areas. There is also intermittent rainfall between the Andheri and Borivali areas. Dark clouds have covered the sky, bringing relief from the heat. Local train services are running smoothly amid the rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light showers throughout the day. According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the city. Mumbai has been experiencing pre-monsoon showers over the past few days.

IMD forecast heavy rainfall in parts of India

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several regions of the country over the next five days. Speaking to the media on Friday (May 16), IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava pointed out that southern India, especially the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will experience persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over Central India.

"The Northeastern parts of the country will also continue to receive rainfall for the next five days," Srivastava said, adding that parts of Northwestern India are likely to see thunderstorm activity in the coming days, coupled with heatwave conditions. In eastern India, especially in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, the weather is set to remain hot and humid.