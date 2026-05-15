Factcheck: Has Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 dropped on OTT? Know here

New Delhi:

The blockbuster film, Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is once again making headlines. The filmmakers have decided to release a special 'uncut' version of the movie, titled*Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Unseen, which will feature scenes and intense action sequences that were originally cut from the theatrical release. In the US, the film is set to begin streaming on Netflix on May 15; however, the path is slightly different for Indian audiences.

In India, the film will be released on JioHotstar, but reports suggest that the 'uncut' scenes, specifically those previously excised by the Censor Board, will not be part of the Indian version. Consequently, Indian fans may be deprived of the authentic, uncut experience that is being made available to international audiences.

Dhurandhar 2 has NOT released online in India

In countries such as the US and Malaysia, the extended version of the film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting May 15. According to reports, the new version of Dhurandhar 2 will have a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 52 minutes. It incorporates emotional scenes and high-octane action sequences that were originally cut during the theatrical release due to time constraints.

Conversely, in India, the digital streaming rights are held by JioHotstar. But the OTT streamer, nor Jio Studios has shared any official update regarding the digital release of the film. While viewers were anticipating that Dhurandhar 2 will release on Jio Hotstar today. But there have been no such release or official announcements yet.

Why it is disappointing for Indian fans

The true 'uncut version' of the film includes scenes that were subjected to cuts by the Indian Censor Board. Due to regulatory guidelines, it remains difficult to screen controversial or excessively violent scenes, even on OTT platforms, within India; this is precisely why Indian fans will be unable to watch the film in its fully 'uncut' form.

Ranveer Singh portrays the character of Hamza, a spy, in this film; his performance is being hailed as the finest of his career to date. The extended version delves even deeper into Hamza's backstory and the burning desire for revenge that drives his character.

Heightened anticipation on social media

Ever since the announcement of the Raw and Unseen version, the film has generated a tremendous buzz and excitement among fans across social media platforms. Viewers are eager to find out exactly which scenes Aditya Dhar shot that ultimately did not make it into the theatrical release.

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