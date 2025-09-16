Mumbai rains: Are schools and colleges open or closed today amid heavy rainfall? With unpredictable weather conditions, parents across Maharashtra are on edge. The safety of children travelling through rain-hit areas remains the biggest worry, especially for those living in low-lying parts of Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra is once again reeling under the impact of heavy rainfall, with Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Raigad witnessing widespread disruption. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange and Red alerts for several districts, warning of more showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days. For the next 24 hours, the IMD has predicted "cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain" at isolated places in the city and suburbs with a possibility of thunder and lightning, besides gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph, a civic official told news agency PTI.

Are Mumbai schools, colleges closed today?

Despite the relentless downpour and wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not declared a holiday for schools in Mumbai on September 16. Schools are expected to run as usual unless a fresh directive is issued. As per reports, parents in the city are anxiously tracking BMC updates, school WhatsApp groups and news bulletins for clarity. Concerns remain particularly high in waterlogging-prone areas.

Pune schools declared holiday on September 15

In Pune, heavy overnight showers forced many schools in Hadapsar and nearby areas to remain shut on September 15. Authorities have urged parents to remain vigilant and check official updates or WhatsApp messages on September 16 morning before sending their children to school. While some parts of the city witnessed waterlogging, most major roads are now open, though commuters have been asked to exercise caution.

Mumbai rains

As per the monsoon report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the island city recorded an average of 32.77 mm rainfall in ten hours between 8 am and 6 pm on Monday. Eastern and western suburbs logged 31 mm and 37.59 mm of rainfall, respectively. At 84 mm, the Mankhurd area in the eastern suburbs recorded the highest rainfall till 6 PM, followed by Shivaji Nagar. Charkop and Borivli in the western suburbs reported 78 mm and 74 mm of rainfall, respectively, during this period. The area around CSMT in south Mumbai recorded the highest 51 mm rainfall in the island city.

