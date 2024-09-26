Mumbai rains: 45-year-old woman dies after falling in open drain of Andheri due to heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A man holds an umbrella while riding a cycle to shield himself during rain in Mumbai.

Mumbai rains: In the aftermath of heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 25), a 45-year-old lady drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri. The incident occurred at around 9:20 pm near gate number 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, BMC officials said. The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

BMC officials said, "A 45-year-old lady Vimal Gaikwad drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri. She was rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade and sent to Cooper Hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors."

Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

Mumbai waterlogging

Railway commuters walked on tracks at the Chunabhatti Railway station as Mumbai faced severe waterlogging followed by torrential rains. Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls was witnessed in several parts of the city, with a landslide also reported at the Mumbra bypass, causing further disruptions to movement in the city. Severe waterlogging witnessed in Mumbai's Kurla East area, Nehru Nagar, Chembur and heavy traffic snarls was witnessed on Kurla bridge following the rain.

Heavy rains triggered a landslide at Mumbra bypass at around 11.30 pm which disrupted traffic movement on bypass, and lasted for more than 3 hours. Fire officer Swapnil Sarnobat said, "The traffic jam persisted for about 3 hours. During this period, the traffic department also controlled the traffic from one side. Fortunately, there is no news of any loss of life. After removing the stones from the road with JCB, the movement of vehicles going towards Thane started."

Mumbai Police warning to masses

In a post on X Mumbai Police said, "In view of the Red alert in Mumbai & suburbs, issued by IMD, a holiday has been declared for all schools & colleges for tomorrow, 26th September 2024. Mumbaikars are requested to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe. Dial 100 in case of any emergencies."

BMC warning for Mumbai rains

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani took stock of the rain situation in the city. BMC said in a statement, "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, till tomorrow morning at 8.30 am. In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024, in consideration of the safety of students. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required."

Earlier in the day, IMD issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts while for Ratnagiri district on September 26. On September 25, in its daily weather bulletin for the nation, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, Bihar; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka and Telangana.