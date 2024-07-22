Mumbai, nearby areas receive heavy rain early morning, BMC issues alert for more showers | Check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Old visuals of vehicles moving on a waterlogged road in Mumbai

Mumbai rains: Mumbai and nearby areas received early morning rains on Monday (July 22). The city is likely to get 'very heavy rain' today with the prediction of the highest high tide of this monsoon season so far, BMC said. According to IMD, isolated places over Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane and Ghats of Satara are likely to receive moderate rain in the next three hours. The NDRF teams have been deployed at various places to deal with any emergency situation.

“We have deployed NDRF teams at Vasai (Palghar), Thane, Ghatkopar, Powai( Kurla), Mahad (Raigad), Khed & Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kudal (Sindhudurg), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara due to Monsoon Season as Pre-positioning apart from three teams at Mumbai and one team at Nagpur as regular deployment. Teams are on alert for any emergency response at their locations doing recee at low-lying areas and landslide-prone areas,” NDRF said.

IMD's prediction on Mumbai rains for today

In its forecast for the next 24 hours starting at 8 AM on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places." According to the civic body, a high tide of 4.59 meters is expected at 12.59 pm.

Malabar and Mulund Hill recorded 34 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 7 am, followed by Bhandup with 29 mm, Wadala East with 24 mm, and Versova with 20 mm.

Western Railway stated that local train services were running normally on Monday morning, however, commuters claimed trains were running late by 5 to 10 minutes.

Central Railway also stated that local services on all four corridors were normal. Commuters, however, said train traffic was affected between Kalyan and Thakurli stations in the morning rush hour due to a signal problem. A day earlier, heavy downpours pounded Mumbai and suburbs, inundating roads in many areas, diverting flights, and briefly affecting local train traffic between Dadar and Matunga stations.

BMC issues alert

Issuing the alert, the BMC said, “Today, Mumbai will experience the highest high tide of this monsoon season so far”.

“Heavy to very heavy rain in city & suburbs. Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places,” BMC tweeted.

High Tide - 12:50 hours - 4.59 Meter

Low Tide - 18:57 hours - 1.55 Meter

High Tide - (Next Day - 23.07.2024) 00:45 hours - 4.07 Meter

Low Tide - (Next Day - 23.07.2024) 06:36 hours - 0.33 Meter

Average Rainfall from 0800 hrs on 21.07.2024 to 0800 hrs on 22.07.2024: