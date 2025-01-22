Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnesses 3-hour traffic block from today: Check date, timing, advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai: The Mumbai-Pune Expressway will witness a three-hour long block on January 22, 23 and 24 as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will install girders for a new bridge. The work will take place at kilometre 58/500 between Dongargaon and Kusgaon on the Pune-bound carriageway of the expressway.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic block: Check timings

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said that the traffic block will continue from 12 noon to 3 pm on these days, during which vehicular traffic from Mumbai to Pune will be diverted between Varsoli Toll Naka and Wadgaon via the Old Mumbai-Pune National Highway.

Then after 3 pm on each day, traffic will be restored on the Pune-bound carriageway of the expressway.

Traffic from Pune to Mumbai will continue unaffected on the expressway during the specified block. Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow the diversion routes. For any issues, drivers can contact the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Control Room.