Image Source : PTI Mumbai Police receives threat call to blow up Taj Hotel

At a time when Mumbai is hosting when all the VIPs were coming to Mumbai for the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) alliance, the police have received a bomb threat to blow up Taj Hotel which has sent the security agencies in a tizzy. More than 63 representatives from 28 political parties taking part in the meeting are in currently visiting Mumbai.

Number registered in Gonda district

The Mumbai Crime Branch investigated the matter and found out that the number from which the threat call was received is registered in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. After tracing the location, it was found that the caller, Jagdamba Prasad Singh (36) was in Santacruz area of ​​Mumbai. Senior Police Inspector Daya Nayak of Unit 9 of Crime Branch and his team reachead and took him into custody. The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 505(1)(B) of the IPC. Police is further probing the case.

2008 attack

Taj Hotel located in Colaba area of ​​Mumbai was under attacked in 2008 terrorist attacks. At least ten Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba had entered Mumbai by sea on November 26, 2008 and targeted many public places. The terrorists carried out 8 serial attacks at Taj Palace, Oberoi Trident, CSMT Railway Station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House Jewish Community Centre, Metro Cinema, Times of India Building and a lane behind St. Xavier's College.