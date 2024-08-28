Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Global Fintech Fest 2024 at BKC | Check alternative routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The traffic advisory is to be in place from August 28 to 30.

Mumbai traffic advisory: The Mumbai Traffic Police have released a key advisory for commuters, warning of significant traffic disruptions in and around the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) due to the Global Fintech Fest 2024. The high-profile event is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre from August 28 to August 30 and is expected to attract large crowds, leading to heavy vehicular movement in the area.

Authorities have alerted the public that from 9 am to 8 pm daily until August 30, BKC will likely experience increased congestion, resulting in prolonged travel times for those passing through the area. Commuters are strongly advised to avoid the BKC thoroughfare during these hours to prevent delays, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated in its advisory. The traffic police have also urged travellers to consider alternative routes or plan their journeys outside the peak hours to minimise inconvenience.

Check alternate routes

"Due to very important event being organised at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from 28th to 30th August, heavy vehicular movement is expected in BKC from 9 am to 8 pm," the Traffic Police stated. It also urged commuters to avoid the BKC thoroughfare and use alternate routes like the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), the Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), and the Eastern Freeway to reach their destinations.

Authorities advise alternate routes, advance planning

In an ongoing effort to manage the heavy traffic around the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) during the Global Fintech Fest 2024, authorities are working diligently to ease the flow of vehicles and minimise disruptions. Despite these efforts, travellers have been strongly advised to plan their journeys in advance, allowing extra time for commutes or considering the use of public transportation where possible. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Traffic Police reiterated their advisory for commuters to use alternate routes, specifically suggesting the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and the Eastern Freeway, due to heavy congestion on the Eastern Express Highway.

Global Fintech Fest 2024

One of the world’s largest annual fintech conferences, the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) is back with its fifth edition. The theme of this year’s conference is 'Blueprint for the Next Decade of Finance: Responsible AI | Inclusive | Resilient'. Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 is presented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). The conference is jointly organised by the Payments Council of India (PCI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

