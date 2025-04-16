Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan blessed with baby boy, couple shares cute glimpse and firstborn's name Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan shared a good news with their fans on Wednesday. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan are blessed with a baby boy. The couple shared the good news with their fans on Wednesday. They have also revealed the name of their son. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in. From Bollywood celebs to the sports fraternity, everyone has been sending good wishes to the couple. Zaheer and Sagarika have also revealed the name of their firstborn.

What is the name of Zaheer and Sagarika's son?

Chak De India actress Sagarika Ghatge and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan welcomed their first child on Wednesday. The couple has shared two pictures on their Instagram handle, in which a glimpse of their son is visible. In one photo, the couple is seen posing and Zaheer Khan is holding his son in his lap. In the second picture, the baby and the parents' hands are visible. Sharing this photo, the couple wrote in the caption - "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our sweet little baby Fatehsinh Khan."

Wishes have been pouring in

After the couple gave this good news, there was a rain of congratulatory messages in the comment section. Angad Bedi wrote, "Waheguru." Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Congratulations to both of you. Waheguru meher kare." Pragya Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations."

When did the couple get married?

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan made their relationship public during the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech Singh in 2016. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in 2017. Since then they have been one of the most loved couples. Moreover, the couples from cricket and Bollywood unions have always been special for fans.

For those who don't know Sagarika was last seen in 2020's Footfariy. She marked her acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 sports drama Chak De India.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit's godfather, who quit acting after delivering blockbuster, received National Award in 2006