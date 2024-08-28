New Mumbai-Goa Express train to be launched on August 29: Check route, full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The train will run on the Goa and Maharashtra's Konkan region route from Bandra Terminus station.

A bi-weekly train for Goa and Maharashtra's Konkan region from Bandra Terminus station will run by the Western Railway (WR). The inaugural journey of the train will take place on August 29 from Borivali, a major station on WR, instead of Bandra Terminus, officials told news agency PTI. Currently, all Konkan and Goa-bound trains from Mumbai operate from Central Railway's stations.

Starting a Goa-bound train from Bandra Terminus will benefit tourists from Western suburbs of Mumbai who are looking to visit the coastal state, a popular holiday destination.

A WR official said in absence of a cord line, they will have to change the direction from north to south at Vasai road for running Konkan-bound trains from their system, which will be time consuming and could affect other trains' punctuality as well.

The Railway Board has issued a notification about running a bi-weekly train between Bandra Terminus and Madgoan in Goa.

Check full schedule

The train will depart from Madgaon on every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.40 am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11.40 pm.

The train will leave Bandra Terminus on every Wednesday and Friday at 6.50 am and reach Madgaon at 10 pm.

Check route, stoppage

The train will run on the route of Goa and Maharashtra's Konkan region from Bandra Terminus station and will stop at at 13 stations such as Borivali, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Veer, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi, Thivim and Karmali.

The train will be operated with 20 LHB ((Linke Hofmann Busch)-type coaches, the notification said. These coaches offer enhanced safety, comfort, and efficiency for train passengers.