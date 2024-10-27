Maharashtra: Stampede at Mumbai's Bandra terminus station, nine injured, two critical

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Nine injured in stampede in Mumbai

In a tragic incident, at least nine people suffered injuries after a stampede incident occurred at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus station. According to the information released, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, when the train going from Mumbai to Gorakhpur reached the platform. However, as the passengers hurried to board the train, a stampede broke out, injuring around nine people.

Significantly, all the injured passengers were admitted to Bhabha Hospital for treatment; however, the condition of 2 passengers identified as Indrajith Sahani and Noor Mohammad Shaikh is said to be critical.