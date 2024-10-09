Mumbai Metro line services, inaugurated 3 days ago, disrupted due to technical snag, passengers fume

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Mumbai Metro train

Mumbai Metro Line 3 corridor services were affected on Wednesday morning due to a technical snag. According to passengers, the train's door closure system suffered a technical glitch at a station on the route. The commuters claimed that there were no updates for passengers except an announcement of apologies for the delay.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson did not respond to a query in the matter. The services were affected due to a technical snag in the door closure system at Sahar Road station at around 9.30 am, news agency PTI said quoting sources.

'No train for 30-35 minutes'

The disruption of Metro services during the morning rush hours left office-goers frustrated as they claimed there was no train for 30-35 minutes. The disruption in the service came on just the third day of the commercial operation of the new line.

Some passengers complained that on Tuesday also they faced train delays.

"No train at bkc for last 30 mins. Same thing happened yesterday, train arrived after 45 minutes wait. No communication on when it will arrive," X user @rahool26 said in a social media post.

On Monday also, a Metro train was stalled at the Sahar Road station due to a door closure issue.

Passengers on Wednesday said they were clueless about what happened as there was no official communication from the MMRC.

"There were no updates for passengers except an announcement of apologies for the delay," a passenger said.

As many as 20,482 passengers used the newly-opened underground Metro corridor till 9 pm on Tuesday, the first day of its full-fledged operation, officials earlier said.

The first phase of the underground Aqua Line provides Metro connectivity to India's swankiest business district, BKC, besides domestic and international terminals of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova stretch.

(With PTI inputs)

