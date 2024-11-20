Mumbai Metro extends service hours for smooth operations on Maharashtra Assembly election day: Check timings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai metro.

Mumbai metro: In order to facilitate travel for voters and election staff during the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) extended the operational hours of the newly launched underground Mumbai Metro Line 3. As per the MMRC, the first train on Line 3 began its journey at 4 am on Wednesday, with the last train scheduled to depart at 1 am on Thursday from both BKC and Aarey JVLR stations. Meanwhile, an additional 20 trips were scheduled to accommodate the increased passenger flow during these extended hours.



"On Election Day (20th Nov 2024), Metro Line-3 trains will operate from 4:00 AM on 20.11.24 to 1:00 AM on 21.11.24 to support voters. Plan your travel and make your vote count!" Mumbai Metro 3 said in a post on X. The Maharashtra Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) announced that the initiative aims to ensure seamless connectivity on election day. Trains on Line 3 will run with a 20-minute headway throughout the extended period.

Metro Line 2A and Line 7 to run for extra time

Similar arrangements have been made for the elevated Metro Line 2A and Line 7, which connect Dahisar and Andheri via the Link Road and Western Express Highway. "Mumbai Metro One is pleased to extend operational hours on 20th November in support of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha General Election 2024. The first metro will depart at 04:00 am from both Versova and Ghatkopar stations, and the last service will be at 01:00 am on 21st November, providing uninterrupted travel for on-duty officials," Mumbai Metro said in a post on X.

The first trains on these lines started at 4 am from Gundavali, Dahisar East, and Andheri West stations, with the last trains set to depart at 1 am on Thursday. To manage the increased demand, the number of daily trips on Lines 2A and 7 has been increased from 243 to 262, with 19 additional trips scheduled.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Assembly Elections LIVE: 6.61 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am