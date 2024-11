Mumbai mega block from Nov 16: Local train services will be affected on these days, check timing

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Mumbai local train services will be affected due to mega block.

Mumbai mega block: Attention passengers. Mumbai local train services will be affected in this week as the Western Railway on Thursday announced a 12-hour mega black to carry out work on a bridge between Mumbai’s Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations on November 16 and 17.

Mumbai mega block: Check timing

Due to the Mumbai mega block, which will be effective from 11.30 pm on November 16 till 11.30 am the next day, services will be disrupted on both UP and DOWN slow lines and Harbour lines, WR said in a release.

The Western Railway said that all UP and DOWN slow line trains will be run on the fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon/Borivali stations, bypassing Ram Mandir station due to platform unavailability during the block period.

Trains on Harbour line will run late

All Harbour line suburban services from Central Railway and some slow services between Churchgate and Goregaon/Borivali will terminate at Andheri.

The Western Railway said that all mail and express trains using the route will be delayed by 10 to 20 minutes due to the block.