Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out on 11th floor of high-rise building in Goregaon | Video Mumbai fire: The Mumbai Fire Brigade raised the alarm to Level II at 3:49 pm, deploying more fire engines and support units. Officials confirmed the flames were mostly contained to closed rooms covering 600 sq. ft. on the 12th floor, but smoke spread upwards, affecting upper stories of the tower.

Mumbai:

A fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at a high-rise residential building in Goregaon East, Mumbai, prompting a quick response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The blaze was reported at 3:33 pm on August 24, at Vaishnav Heights Building on Rani Sati Marg, opposite Balaji Hospital in Goregaon (East). The fire initially broke out in a closed room on the 11th floor of the 22-storey tower.

By 3:49 pm, the Mumbai Fire Brigade classified it as a Level II fire, indicating a moderate-level blaze requiring additional firefighting resources. Later, officials confirmed the blaze had spread and was confined to around 600 sq. ft. of closed rooms on the 12th floor, with heavy smoke logging on upper floors.

Emergency response mobilised

A swift response was launched with deployment of-

7 fire engines

1 turntable ladder (TTL)

1 high-pressure van

2 advanced water tenders

4 jumbo water tankers

1 breathing apparatus (BA) van

1 quick response vehicle (QRV)

Senior fire officials, including the Deputy Fire Officer (DFO) and Assistant Divisional Fire Officers (ADFOs), supervised the operation. In addition to the fire brigade, other agencies like BMC's ward staff, local police, PWD, Adani Electricity, and 108 ambulance services were also mobilised on site.

Cause under investigation

While the blaze has been brought under control, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials are currently investigating whether an electrical short-circuit or any other fault may have triggered the incident.

No casualties reported

As of the latest update by 4:03 pm, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Evacuation of residents and smoke clearance from the upper floors of the building are underway.