Mumbai local train services disrupted: Technical snag on harbour, trans-harbour lines, commuters affected

Mumbai:

Mumbai local train services were disrupted on the harbour line of the city’s suburban network on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, officials said. The issue occurred around 8 am near Nerul station due to a technical fault in the signal system.

Train services on the Harbour Line were disrupted for over an hour, hitting peak-hour travel. As a result, heavy crowds gathered at stations, with many struggling to reach their destinations. Though a few special services were started from Vashi to ease the situation, they proved inadequate in managing the commuter rush.

Massive inconvenience to commuters

The Harbour Line connects Panvel in Raigad district to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in South Mumbai, while the Trans-Harbour Line links Panvel to Thane. These two lines cater to more than 25 lakh passengers daily.

The glitch on Tuesday morning disrupted the routines of office-goers and workers, many of whom were forced to seek alternative transport.

Recurring disruptions have raised fresh concerns about the preparedness and efficiency of the railway administration. There is growing pressure to implement long-term solutions to ensure the smooth functioning of services on what is often referred to as Mumbai’s "lifeline."

Tragedy a day earlier on Central Line

Tuesday’s disruption comes just a day after a tragic incident on the Central Line in Thane district, where four commuters died and nine were injured after falling from overcrowded local trains during morning rush hour.

The incident occurred near Mumbra railway station when two trains, one heading to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, passed each other on a steep curve. Police said the victims were travelling on the footboards of the crowded trains, and their backpacks brushed against each other, causing them to lose balance and fall.

In response to the tragedy, the Railway Ministry has decided to install automatic door-closing systems in both existing and new local trains for the Mumbai Suburban network.