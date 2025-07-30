Mumbai local train services affected after cracks found on track between Badlapur and Vangani The Central Railways said the repair work was swiftly undertaken by 8:15 am and a track safety clearance was given at 8:23 am after which trains were allowed to operate at a restricted speed of 20 kmph in the affected section.

Mumbai:

Mumbai local train services were affected on a section in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning for about an hour after cracks found on track between Badlapur and Vanganidue.

Railway officials told news agency PTI that a rail fracture was reported on Wednesday morning between Badlapur and Vangani stations on Central Railway's suburban network, causing delays in services.

As per the Central Railway spokesperson, DN (down) trains were briefly detained following the detection of the cracks on tracks.

The Railways added that the repair work was swiftly undertaken and completed by 8:15 am. A track safety clearance was also given at 8:23 am, with trains allowed to operate at a restricted speed of 20 kmph in the affected section.

The services were affected between Badlapur and Vangani here on the Central Railway route due to the rail fracture, the officials said.