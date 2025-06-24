Mumbai local services hit after overhead wire falls on train at Kurla station, ops resume after repair | Watch The incident took place when a local train was traveling from Vidyavihar towards Kurla station. During the journey, the overhead wire broke and collapsed directly onto the train, forcing authorities to halt the train at Kurla station.

Mumbai:

A major mishap was narrowly avoided at Kurla Station in Mumbai on Monday night after an overhead high-tension wire snapped and fell onto a moving local train. The incident led to panic among passengers and caused a disruption in local train services for approximately 45 minutes.

The incident took place when a local train was traveling from Vidyavihar towards Kurla station. During the journey, the overhead wire broke and collapsed directly onto the train, forcing authorities to halt the train at Kurla station.

Trains diverted, quick repair work initiated

To manage the situation and ensure commuter safety, other local trains were diverted to Platform Number 4. Meanwhile, railway personnel promptly began restoration work to repair the damaged overhead infrastructure.

Thanks to the swift response by railway staff, the overhead wire was repaired within 40 minutes, and local services on the up slow line were restored around 11 PM.

Restoration work visuals surface

Visuals from the scene showed intense restoration activity at the Kurla station, where Central Railway’s fast line services had been affected due to the incident. Officials confirmed that normal operations resumed soon after repairs were completed.