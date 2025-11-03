Mumbai hostage scare: Police to record statement of ex-Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar Mumbai hostage scare: Officials are conducting an independent magisterial inquiry in connection with Rohit Arya's death. Officials have confirmed that a magisterial inquiry has been initiated into Arya's death, as mandated by law and rulings of the Supreme Court.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Police crime branch will soon record the statement of former Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar in connection with the hostage crisis in India's financial capital last week. The Shiv Sena leader is indirectly related to case and the officials want to record his statement to know his side of the story.

It must be noted that during the hostage crisis on October 30, the police had called Kesarkar to speak to Rohit Arya, but the former Maharashtra minister had refused to speak to him.

The hostage crisis in Mumbai

Arya on October 30 had taken 19 people, including 17 children, captive inside the RA Studio in the Mahavir Classic building in Mumbai. They were recused following a three-hour operation by police and Arya was shot dead during an encounter.

Earlier, Arya had released a video and claimed he was a part of the Swachhata Monitor project when Kesarkar was the state education minister. He said he only wants to speak to some officials, pointing out that he did not want money.

Later, the Maharashtra government said the project was approved in 2021 with Rs 9 lakh funding and its later versions, including 'Swachhta Monitor 2.0', were never sanctioned. However, Arya's organisation kept collecting funds from school without approval.

Magisterial probe begins

Meanwhile, officials are conducting an independent magisterial inquiry in connection with Arya's death. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary on Monday confirmed that a magisterial inquiry has been initiated into Arya's death, as mandated by law and rulings of the Supreme Court.

"The magisterial inquiry is independent. The concerned magistrate will call witnesses, record statements, and submit a report," he said. "It was a hostage situation concerning minor children for the police. The police's priority was to rescue the kids safely and securely."

"For over two hours, the police team tried to negotiate with him (Arya) and convince him to let the kids go and surrender. But he did not budge. He was constantly threatening to harm the children," he added.

