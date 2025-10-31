Mumbai hostage case: Police recover air gun, flammable rubber solution; case registered Mumbai hostage scare: The seized items have now been sent for a forensic examination and the case has been handed over to the crime branch, officials said, while adding that a case has been registered under Sections 109(1), 140, and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

A day after the three-hour hostage crisis ended in Mumbai, the police have recovered an air gun, a lighter and a flammable rubber solution from the RA Studio in the Mahavir Classic building where the 19 people were held captive, said officials on Friday.

The seized items have now been sent for a forensic examination and the case has been handed over to the crime branch, they said, while adding that a case has been registered under Sections 109(1), 140, and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

What had happened on Thursday?

Seventeen children were among the 19 people who were taken captive by the 50-year-old accused, identified as Rohit Arya, on Thursday. In his video, Arya explained his motives, saying he only wants to 'talk' some officials over the Let's Change - PLA Swachhata Monitor project, which was inaugurated by former Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar in October 2022.

The police had asked Arya to surrender, but he refused, forcing officials to launch an operation. During the operation, he was killed and the 19 people, 17 children, a senior citizen and another man, were rescued by the police.

"It was a challenging operation, because we were negotiating with him without any positive outcome... To save the children's lives was our priority," news agency PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade as saying.

Maharashtra government rejects Arya's claims

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has rejected Arya's allegations and said his organisation kept collecting funds from schools without approval, even though the later versions of the project were sanctioned. "Certain procedures - tenders, terms and conditions, etc. - are required for government projects. However, no such procedures appear to have been implemented in this case... the private media firm collected money from schools, which is not permissible as per government rules," the Maharashtra government said.