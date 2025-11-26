Mumbai horror: 21-year-old student burnt alive by friends during birthday celebration | Video Mumbai horror: On the night of November 25, during Abdul Rehman’s 21st birthday celebration, his five friends lured him downstairs with a pretext to celebrate. Initially, they threw eggs and stones at him, pretending it was part of cutting the cake.

A chilling incident unfolded in Mumbai's Vinoba Bhave police jurisdiction where a 21-year-old student named Abdul Rehman was reportedly set on fire by his five friends under the pretense of celebrating his birthday.

Horrific details of the incident

The gruesome act occurred on the night of November 25, Abdul Rehman’s 21st birthday. According to his brother, at midnight, all five friends called Abdul downstairs to celebrate. Initially, they threw eggs and stones at him under the guise of cutting the cake, but shockingly, they took out a flammable liquid from a scooter and poured it over him before setting him ablaze. The entire event was captured by CCTV cameras showing the young man engulfed in flames.

Victim's condition and police action

Abdul Rehman sustained severe burns and is currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital. Police arrested all five accused and remanded them to custody until November 29 (Saturday) as investigations continue into this horrific crime.

