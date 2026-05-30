Mumbai: History-sheeter tortures wife with 'murga' punishment for 4 hours, threatens with acid attack

Mumbai:

A 25-year-old history-sheeter from Mumbai has been arrested for subjecting his wife to brutal torture and confinement in their home, during which he forced her to stay in 'murga' punishment position for four hours and even threatened to kill and throw acid on her, police said.

The incident took place in the RCF Police Station in the city. The accused, identified as Arbaaz Syed, was taken into custody after police received information about the assault and reached the spot.

According to the cops, the woman's ordeal began following a domestic dispute between the couple. During the argument, Syed allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened to kill her by attacking her with a sword and throwing acid on her. Police said he then locked her inside the house and forced her to remain in a humiliating "murga" position for nearly four hours.

The victim allegedly endured the abuse for several hours before managing to escape from the house. She then fled to her parents' residence in an attempt to save herself and seek protection from her family.

However, police said the accused later tracked her down and reached her parents' home. There, he allegedly created a nuisance and again attacked her. During the assault, Syed allegedly attacked her with a knife, causing injuries.

The woman's family immediately informed the police, following which a team rushed to the location and arrested him. He is now being questioned.

Accused named in 19 criminal cases

During the investigation, police discovered that Syed is a known history-sheeter with an extensive criminal background. Officials said that 19 criminal cases of a serious nature have already been registered against him at different police stations.

Based on the complaint filed by the injured woman, police have registered a case against the accused under multiple serious sections of law. Investigators are also examining his alleged involvement in other criminal activities and reviewing his past cases.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.