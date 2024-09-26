Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
  Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah receives bomb threat call, police launch probe

Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah receives bomb threat call, police launch probe

The threat called to blow up Mumbai's popular shrine Haji Ali Dargah created a chaotic situation at the religious place but the police reached there and controlled the situation. The police said they have launched an initiative to nab the accused.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Updated on: September 26, 2024 20:16 IST
Mumbai Haji Ali Dargah
Image Source : PTI Mumbai Haji Ali Dargah

A call has been received at the office of Haji Ali Dargah Trust at around 5 pm threatening to blow up Haji Ali Dargah located in Worli area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday. The caller introduced himself as Pawan and used abusive language and made controversial statements about the Dargah, they added.

The administrative officer of Haji Ali Dargah complained about it to the nearest police station. A police station officer and bomb squad team reached the Dargah and investigated but nothing suspicious was found. 

Tardeo Police Station registered a case against the unknown person and started further investigation. 

